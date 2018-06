Texas Governor Greg Abbott has released his safety plan for schools in light of the recent shooting at Santa Fe High School. In the plan Governor Abbott states that the common themes of the discussions were:

1. Making Schools Safer Places

2. Identifying Threats in Advance and Resolving Them

3. Improving Mental Health Assessments and Services

The plan can be found here:

https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/School_Safety_Action_Plan_05302018.pdf