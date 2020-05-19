Governor Greg Abbott Starts Phase 2 Texas Reopening

Saying he’s confident in the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Greg Abbott is allowing more businesses to open up. Governor Abbott announced Phase 2 of his Reopen Texas plan this afternoon, in which fitness centers and child care centers can reopen now, bars and breweries can open at 25 percent capacity Friday, and restaurants can increase customer capacity to 50 percent. In addition, Abbott said school districts can start summer school June 1st. However, Abbott is exempting two coronavirus hotspots in the state – in Amarillo and El Paso. There’s been a COVID-19 outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Amarillo. In El Paso, Abbott says hospital capacity has become “too close for comfort.” Abbott says all of his reopen actions are supported by medical doctors but dependent on Texans avoiding large crowds, keeping their distance from one another, and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.