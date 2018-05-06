Home NATIONAL Governor: Guns Should Be Removed From Troubled Kids’ Homes
(AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to allow teachers to ask a judge to remove guns from the homes of troubled students.  The Democrat said Tuesday that he will introduce the idea as legislation. He acknowledged it will face criticism from Republicans.

Under the measure, teachers and school administrators would have legal standing to petition a court to remove any firearms from the homes of students considered a threat to themselves or others.  Teachers unions say it’s a better way to prevent school shootings than arming teachers.

Cuomo’s proposal isn’t likely to pass the Republican-led state Senate, especially with only two weeks before lawmakers adjourn for the year.  The governor also wants to raise the minimum age to buy firearms from 18 to 21.

