Governor Has Chosen Person To Lead Review Of Prison Uprising
Governor Has Chosen Person To Lead Review Of Prison Uprising

Governor Has Chosen Person To Lead Review Of Prison Uprising

(AP) – Delaware Gov. John Carney has settled on a person to lead an independent review of an uprising at a prison where four Department of Correction staffers were held hostage and one was killed.

Carney was scheduled to announce his selection Tuesday at his Wilmington office.

Officials have said the review will examine the immediate and underlying causes of the inmate uprising at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center earlier this month.

Administration officials said the review will start after the completion of a state police criminal investigation into the death of Lt. Steven Floyd, so as to not interfere with that probe. The Department of Correction also is conducting its own internal investigation.

