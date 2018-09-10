Home NATIONAL Governor Lowers Flags In Crash Victims’ Memory
(AP) – Flags on New York state property will be lowered to half-staff to honor the 20 people killed in a limousine crash, among them three state employees.  Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the flags would be lowered from Thursday through the victims’ burials.  Cuomo said “the entire family of New York mourns” for them.

The victims were killed when a stretch limousine hit a parked SUV Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY’-ree). It’s about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the state capital in Albany.  One victim, Patrick Cushing, worked in the state Senate’s technology office. Another, Amy Steenburg, was a nurse who worked for the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.  A third, Brian Hough, taught geology at the State University of New York at Oswego.

