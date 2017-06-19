Governor, Senator Mourn Death Of Freed Student

(AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich is mourning the death of an American college student who was released by North Korea days ago in a coma.

The Republican governor says Monday’s death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier underscores the “evil, oppressive” nature of the North Korean regime and its disregard for human life.Kasich calls Warmbier a young man of exceptional spirit. The governor says Warmbier’s family showed strength and courage through a terrible ordeal.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he and his wife are deeply saddened by the death of “this remarkable young Ohioan.” The Republican senator says Warmbier was a promising young man who was kind, generous and accomplished.

Warmbier’s family says in a statement released by a hospital that he died Monday afternoon.