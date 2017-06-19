Home NATIONAL Governor, Senator Mourn Death Of Freed Student
Governor, Senator Mourn Death Of Freed Student
NATIONAL
Governor, Senator Mourn Death Of Freed Student

Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Governor, Senator Mourn Death Of Freed Student

(AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich is mourning the death of an American college student who was released by North Korea days ago in a coma.

Otto Warmbier

The Republican governor says Monday’s death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier underscores the “evil, oppressive” nature of the North Korean regime and its disregard for human life.Kasich calls Warmbier a young man of exceptional spirit. The governor says Warmbier’s family showed strength and courage through a terrible ordeal.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he and his wife are deeply saddened by the death of “this remarkable young Ohioan.”  The Republican senator says Warmbier was a promising young man who was kind, generous and accomplished.

Warmbier’s family says in a statement released by a hospital that he died Monday afternoon.

