Gov't Says Uninsured Rate Holding Steady
Gov't Says Uninsured Rate Holding Steady

(AP) – The government says the uninsured rate is holding steady, with about 9 percent of Americans lacking coverage in the first six months of this year. That’s nearly 29 million people, about the same as in 2016.

Although progress in reducing the number of uninsured has stalled, Thursday’s update by the National Health Interview Survey found no dramatic erosion even as President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans seek repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considered an authoritative source of health data. It found a continuing increase in high-deductible plans, now covering nearly 43 percent of people under age 65 with private insurance.

A private survey, the Gallup-Sharecare Wellbeing Index, has found that the uninsured rate among adults is rising again.

