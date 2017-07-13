Home NATIONAL Gov’t To Report On Solvency Of Social Security, Medicare
Gov’t To Report On Solvency Of Social Security, Medicare
Gov’t To Report On Solvency Of Social Security, Medicare

Gov’t To Report On Solvency Of Social Security, Medicare

(AP) – The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare are set to deliver their annual warning about the long-term finances of the government’s two largest benefit programs.

But despite years of Republicans clamoring for reform entitlements, don’t expect them to do much about it.

Republicans control the White House and Congress. But House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he doesn’t want to tackle Social Security, while President Donald Trump has promised not to cut Social Security or Medicare.

Last year, the trustees said Social Security had enough trust fund money to pay full benefits until 2034. They said Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient care would be exhausted in 2028.

Those projections will be updated.

If Congress allows either fund to run dry, millions of Americans would face steep cuts in benefits.

 

 

