Home NATIONAL Graham Blames Trump’s Staff For Scuttling Deal
Graham Blames Trump’s Staff For Scuttling Deal
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Graham Blames Trump’s Staff For Scuttling Deal

0
0
Lindsey Graham GEN SMALL
now viewing

Graham Blames Trump’s Staff For Scuttling Deal

Doctor-Sexual Assault
now playing

Gymnast Describes Ex-Doctor Abuse When She Was 9

Shackled Children
now playing

Mother Of Captive Kids 'perplexed' By Deputies

school closings and delays
now playing

School Closures and Delays

iah-aerial-tower-001-1603.jpg__720x360_q85_crop_subsampling-2_upscale
now playing

Texas Airports Scrap 100s Of Flights As Icy Temperatures Hit

BREXIT
now playing

EU Chief Urges Britain To Change Its Mind Over Brexit

Utah Software Engineer Mints Physical Bitcoins
now playing

Bitcoin Prices Fall As South Korea Says Ban Still An Option

vote
now playing

Early Voting For McAllen District 1 Special Election Ends Today

WireAP_50a136ebd677492a8d4a6cf004cbccc5_12x5_992
now playing

Pope Francis Under Pressure To Confront Sex Abuse In Chile

North_Korea_Sanctions_43150.jpg-ff494_c0-0-5013-2922_s885x516
now playing

North Korea Scoffs At Trump's 'Nuclear Button' Tweet

5a5d91eb59557.image
now playing

US Allies From Korean War Meet On North Korean Nuke Threat

(AP) – Sen. Lindsey Graham is blaming President Donald Trump’s staff for the president’s about-face on immigration that appeared to scuttle a compromise deal to protect from deportation young people brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally.
In a hearing Tuesday, Graham said Trump had reversed course, expressing openness on an immigration deal early last Thursday, only to reject it hours later.
Graham says, “I think somebody on his staff gave him really bad advice between 10 o’clock to 12 o’clock on Thursday.”
The South Carolina Republican says White House chief of staff John Kelly is “a fine man, but he’s part of the staff.”
Trump met Thursday with Graham and other key lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin.

Related posts:

  1. Germany Seeks More Detail On What US Wants On Iran Nuke Deal
Related Posts
Doctor-Sexual Assault

Gymnast Describes Ex-Doctor Abuse When She Was 9

Fred Cruz 0
Shackled Children

Mother Of Captive Kids ‘perplexed’ By Deputies

Fred Cruz 0
school closings and delays

School Closures and Delays

Tim Sullivan 0
Close

Share this video