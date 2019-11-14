Graham Doesn’t Know How Long A Senate Impeachment Trial May Last

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is followed by reporters as they walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he doesn’t know how long a Senate impeachment trial may last.

Talking with reporters at the Capitol, Graham stressed that an impeachment trial should be “based on due process.” He also said he would not vote for any resolution that is based on “hearsay upon hearsay.”

Graham argued that President Trump should be allowed to “confront his accuser.” That was a reference to the anonymous whistleblower who filed a formal complaint about Trump’s July phone call with the president of Ukraine.