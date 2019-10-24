Graham Introduces Senate Resolution Condemning House Impeachment Inquiry

Senator Lindsey Graham is introducing a resolution condemning the impeachment inquiry in the House. Talking with reporters at the Capitol, the South Carolina Republican called the House inquiry a secret, illegitimate process. He said it’s a “rogue action” and argued that it’s dangerous for the country. The non-binding Senate resolution is co-sponsored by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Graham also criticized Democrats for failing to hold a House vote to formally launch the impeachment inquiry. Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Meantime, Graham expressed concerns about inconsistent White House “messaging” on impeachment. He said he spoke with acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and was assured that the White House is working on getting a messaging team together. Graham is one of President Trump’s top allies on Capitol Hill.