Graham Will Introduce Bill To End Birthright Citizenship

Senator Lindsey Graham is planning to introduce a bill to end birthright citizenship. The South Carolina Republican made the announcement after President Trump vowed to try and end the practice through an executive order. Any legislation amending the Constitution needs two-thirds approval votes in Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states.

Birthright citizenship is protected by the 14th Amendment. During an interview with Axios on HBO, Trump called it ridiculous and said it has to end.