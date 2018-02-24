Home NATIONAL Graham’s Body To Make Journey From Mountains To Charlotte
Graham’s Body To Make Journey From Mountains To Charlotte
NATIONAL
0

Graham’s Body To Make Journey From Mountains To Charlotte

0
0
620×349
now viewing

Graham’s Body To Make Journey From Mountains To Charlotte

nobel-laureates-myanmar
now playing

Female Nobel Laureates In Bangladesh To Meet Rohingya Women

Deportations_1519340634774_10466600_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

145 Grabbed In 7-Day Immigrant Sweep Of South, Central Texas

gunprotests6104958653_t1070_h003fea2b42fa0db7c7370fc14a0bae9e85ae0ef7
now playing

Texas Middle School Students Stage Walkout For Gun Laws

KJH
now playing

Corps: Agency Worked To Inform On Harvey Flood Risk

LKJK
now playing

The Latest: FBI Caller: Shooting Suspect 'Going To Explode'

untitled
now playing

Teen Battling Cancer Dies Weeks After Marrying Girlfriend

3132199_630x354
now playing

US Deportations Targeting More People With No Crime Records

tlmd_universidades18
now playing

Police Trace White Supremacist Signs; No Students Involved

800
now playing

Ex-Trump Aide Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate In Russia Probe

2018_2$largeimg24_Saturday_2018_153250734
now playing

Trump's Support For Gun Control Measure Could Spark Backlash

(AP) – The Rev. Billy Graham’s body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.

The procession begins Saturday morning at a mountain chapel at the training center operated by his evangelistic association in Asheville and ends in the afternoon at Graham’s library in Charlotte.

Crowds are expected to watch the procession pass through the town of Black Mountain as it leaves the training center on its way to the interstate. Graham often shopped in Black Mountain, next to the community of Montreat where he maintained his home.

Authorities in North Carolina’s largest city, where Graham grew up, are also making preparations with designated viewing areas for well-wishers for when the procession ends there.

Related posts:

  1. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  2. Girl Killed After North Texas House Explodes
  3. California Couple Charged With Torture Of Kids Due In Court
  4. Florida School Shooting: ‘Abject Breakdown At All Levels’
Related Posts
LKJK

The Latest: FBI Caller: Shooting Suspect ‘Going To Explode’

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Teen Battling Cancer Dies Weeks After Marrying Girlfriend

Danny Castillon 0
3132199_630x354

US Deportations Targeting More People With No Crime Records

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video