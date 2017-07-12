Home LOCAL Grand Jury Clears Brownsville Police In Deadly Apartment Shooting
Grand Jury Clears Brownsville Police In Deadly Apartment Shooting
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Grand Jury Clears Brownsville Police In Deadly Apartment Shooting

0
0
GRAND JURY
now viewing

Grand Jury Clears Brownsville Police In Deadly Apartment Shooting

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

New Local Zika Case Reported In Hidalgo County

SHUTDOWN AVERTED UNITED STATES BUDGE
now playing

House Passes Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

SCHOOL SHOOTING SCHOOL LOCKDOWN SHOOTINE
now playing

Shooter Among Dead In New Mexico School Shooting

gasprices332
now playing

Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Decline This Week

DONALD TRUMP SIGNS PROCLAMATION
now playing

Trump Signs Proclamation Marking Pearl Harbor Day

BORDER PATROL IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Border Crossings Start To Rise In Spite Of 'Trump effect'

Pearl Harbor survivor Gilbert Meyer
now playing

Pearl Harbor Survivor Pays Respect To Shipmates

MAMMOGRAM 3D BREAST CANCER STUDIES
now playing

A Better Mammogram? Huge Study Putting 3-D Scans To The Test

Tax Overhaul Ryan
now playing

Ryan Suggests GOP Has Votes To Fund Government

COMPUTER HACKERS
now playing

FBI Chief Says Hacker Targets Can Be Hard To ID

A Cameron County grand jury has cleared two Brownsville police officers of wrongdoing for shooting and killing a man they were trying to arrest.  The officers were serving a burglary warrant on 31-year-old German Ornelas at an apartment on West Saint Charles Street on October 5th.

There was a brief confrontation before Ornelas, who was armed with a fillet knife, began to lunge at the officers. The officers shot, hitting Ornelas twice, and he died from the bullet wounds at the hospital. District Attorney Luis Saenz says police body cam footage, on which Ornelas is heard shouting he wasn’t going back to jail, shows that the officers were justified in opening fire.

Related posts:

  1. 3 Women Charged In Hot Van Death Of Woman In Their Care
  2. Shooter Among Dead In New Mexico School Shooting
  3. UPDATE: Jury Deliberations Underway In Irene Garza Murder Trial
  4. Brownsville Murder Suspect Now Charged With Child Pornography
Related Posts
ZIKA VIRUS

New Local Zika Case Reported In Hidalgo County

jsalinas 0
SHUTDOWN AVERTED UNITED STATES BUDGE

House Passes Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL IMMIGRANTS

Border Crossings Start To Rise In Spite Of ‘Trump effect’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video