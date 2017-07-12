Grand Jury Clears Brownsville Police In Deadly Apartment Shooting

A Cameron County grand jury has cleared two Brownsville police officers of wrongdoing for shooting and killing a man they were trying to arrest. The officers were serving a burglary warrant on 31-year-old German Ornelas at an apartment on West Saint Charles Street on October 5th.

There was a brief confrontation before Ornelas, who was armed with a fillet knife, began to lunge at the officers. The officers shot, hitting Ornelas twice, and he died from the bullet wounds at the hospital. District Attorney Luis Saenz says police body cam footage, on which Ornelas is heard shouting he wasn’t going back to jail, shows that the officers were justified in opening fire.