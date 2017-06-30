Home TEXAS Grand Jury Declines To Indict Officers In Shooting
Grand Jury Declines To Indict Officers In Shooting
TEXAS
0

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Officers In Shooting

0
0
635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0
now viewing

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Officers In Shooting

officer Miguel Moreno
now playing

Officer Dies Day After Being Shot In Head

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN PASSPORTS
now playing

Iran Says US Travel Ban 'truly shameful'

rebecca jane vega photo courtesy of harlingen police dept
now playing

Mystery Surrounding Missing Harlingen Woman

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
now playing

Venus Williams Will Play At Wimbledon

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

UK Parents Say Life Support To End For Terminally Ill Son

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

Trump Accepts Invitation To Visit South Korea

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
now playing

Trump Tweets Back At 'Morning Joe'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with the media ahead of the vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
now playing

No Comment From Senate Leader On Trump Idea

KAY BAILEY HUTCHINSON
now playing

Trump Nominates Former Texas Senator As NATO Ambassador

Pastor Julio Barquero
now playing

Pastors In Texas Find New Ways To Serve Fearful Immigrants

(AP) – A grand jury has declined to indict two Houston police officers for the fatal shooting of an armed black man who they encountered in the middle of a street last year.  Authorities say 38-year-old Alva Braziel pointed a gun at the officers in July 2016.

In surveillance video, it was difficult to clearly see what happened in the moments before officers fired.  Thursday’s decision was the second time a grand jury had declined to indict the officers. Braziel’s family says they didn’t know about the first grand jury and had asked for the chance to present additional information.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says her office has a duty to ensure “that grand jurors have the opportunity to make informed decisions on whether a crime has been committed.”

Related posts:

  1. Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down Nickel, Reach $2.04 Gallon
  2. Man Indicted In Deadly Church Bus Crash
  3. Jury Returns Guilty Verdict In Mercedes Capital Murder Case
  4. 3rd Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Houston Infant
Related Posts
officer Miguel Moreno

Officer Dies Day After Being Shot In Head

jsalinas 0
KAY BAILEY HUTCHINSON

Trump Nominates Former Texas Senator As NATO Ambassador

jsalinas 0
Pastor Julio Barquero

Pastors In Texas Find New Ways To Serve Fearful Immigrants

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video