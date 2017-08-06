Home NATIONAL Grand Jury Indicts Woman In Leaked Secrets Case
25-year-old Reality Winner
(AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a woman accused of leaking classified documents to a news organization.  The indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges 25-year-old Reality Winner with a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information. It’s the same charge Winner was accused of when the FBI arrested her Saturday at her home in Augusta, Georgia.

The FBI says Winner was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top-secret information and mailed it to a reporter.  The charge against Winner carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison.  A judge scheduled a hearing Thursday afternoon to determine whether to allow Winner to be released from pre-trial confinement.

