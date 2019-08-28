Grand Jury No Bills Fired Edinburg Cop

A Hidalgo County grand jury has cleared a fired Edinburg police officer of criminal wrongdoing. The panel has issued a no bill in the case of Armando Celedon, who’d been charged with official oppression and tampering with a government record.

Celedon had been accused of urging a woman to forge her husband’s signature so she could pay his municipal court citation. The 42-year-old Celedon, a 16-year Edinburg PD veteran and a former president of the police union, had been fired in late July following an internal investigation. The grand jury, however, found insufficient evidence for prosecutors to move forward with the criminal charges.