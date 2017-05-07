Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn’t Want Top Spot In Dallas

(AP) – The Grand Prairie police chief who was among the finalists for the police chief job in neighboring Dallas has withdrawn himself from consideration, saying he wants to stay at his current job.

Chief Steve Dye said in a statement Monday that while he was confident he’d be a “great fit” in Dallas, he would no longer pursue the job there because of his “deep devotion” to Grand Prairie and its police department. He said he felt the decision was in his family’s best interest.

Dye’s decision means there are now seven finalists for the Dallas job, including three candidates from within the Dallas police department. The other four finalists are from Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles and a county just outside Washington, D.C.

David Brown retired as Dallas chief in October.