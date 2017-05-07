Home TEXAS Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn’t Want Top Spot In Dallas
Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn’t Want Top Spot In Dallas
TEXAS
0

Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn’t Want Top Spot In Dallas

0
0
ShowImage
now viewing

Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn’t Want Top Spot In Dallas

104449236-GettyImages-524237302
now playing

US Factory Orders Fell In May For Second Straight Month

Germany Cabinet
now playing

Merkel Stands By Suggestion Europe Can't Rely Fully On US

TASB-logo
now playing

Identities Of Local School District Employees Accidentally Made Public

noe hernandez2
now playing

Public Viewing To Be Held Today For Fallen Valley Sailor Noe Hernandez

raw-serrano-salute_1200x675_770135619512
now playing

Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital

gettyimages-175165584
now playing

Mueller Probe Could Draw Focus To Russian Crime Operations

1024×1024 (1)
now playing

Head Of Vatican Hospital Can't Believe Concerns

ukraine-says-russian-security-services-involved-in-recent-cyber-attack
now playing

Ukraine: We Prevented Second Cyberattack

1024×1024
now playing

Iraqi Commander Says 300 IS Fighters Holed Up In Mosul

Trump Air Force One
now playing

Trump Looks For Friendlier European Welcome In Poland

(AP) – The Grand Prairie police chief who was among the finalists for the police chief job in neighboring Dallas has withdrawn himself from consideration, saying he wants to stay at his current job.
Chief Steve Dye said in a statement Monday that while he was confident he’d be a “great fit” in Dallas, he would no longer pursue the job there because of his “deep devotion” to Grand Prairie and its police department. He said he felt the decision was in his family’s best interest.
Dye’s decision means there are now seven finalists for the Dallas job, including three candidates from within the Dallas police department. The other four finalists are from Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles and a county just outside Washington, D.C.
David Brown retired as Dallas chief in October.

Related posts:

  1. Donna ISD Police Chief Fired-Again
  2. Witness At Fatal San Antonio Police Shooting Arrested
  3. Missing North Texas Girl Found Dead In Dallas; 2 Arrested
  4. Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers
Related Posts
raw-serrano-salute_1200x675_770135619512

Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital

Zack Cantu 0
Shavon Randle

Officials: Girl Found Dead Kidnapped Over Drug Theft

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANTS REMAINS TEXAS MEXICO BORDER

FBI, Groups At Odds Over Efforts To ID Immigrant Remains

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video