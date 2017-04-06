Grande Returns For ‘One Love Manchester’ Concert

(Manchester, England) — Ariana Grande says the world needs love and unity to heal after terrorist attacks in Britain. The pop star hosted her “One Love Manchester” concert Sunday in the city where a suicide bomber killed 22 people after her show on May 22nd.

An emotional Grande thanked her fans for — quote — “being so loving, strong, and unified.” Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and more performed to raise money for the victims of the attack. She closed the show by singing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” About 50-thousand people attended the sold-out event. Organizers expected to raise more than two-and-a-half-million dollars.