Grandmother Of Dallas Cop Killing Suspect: He's A Good Boy
Grandmother Of Dallas Cop Killing Suspect: He's A Good Boy

Grandmother Of Dallas Cop Killing Suspect: He’s A Good Boy

The grandmother of the suspect in the killing of a North Texas police officer is coming to his defense.

Janie Longoria told reporters her entire family supports the police, which is why Armando Juarez’s arrest doesn’t make sense. Juarez is accused of shooting Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander to death during a confrontation at a Home Depot yesterday. Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot loss prevention officer Scott Painter were also injured.

Juarez was arrested hours later following a chase through Dallas.

