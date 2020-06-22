Grant Suspension To Wipe Out Half The Funding For Starr County Drug-Fighting Task Force

The suspension of funding for a Starr County drug-fighting task force will cost the group about 300-thousand dollars. That’s according to the McAllen Monitor which reports the Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force had received a 1-year 600-thousand dollar federal grant.

Earlier this month, the executive board of the task force voted to suspend the grant effective at the end of the month. That will cause the law enforcement task force to lose out on half of its funding.

The suspension requires the task force to turn over its equipment to other area task forces – including vehicles, tracking devices, and computers. The executive board has not yet given a reason for the suspending the grant.