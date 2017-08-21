Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV

The UTRGV School of Medicine has been awarded a federal grant to create a suicide prevention program. The more than $300,000 grant will allow the Medical School and the Counseling Center to begin training specialists who can provide expert advice and support to students and others in the community who are feeling overwhelmed by depression.

Another goal is to erase the stigmas that often keep people from seeking help that can save their lives. Med school officials say they plan to put together a team of 10 specially trained counselors and social and community workers to provide suicide prevention services.