Home LOCAL Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV
Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV
LOCAL
0

Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV

0
0
UTRGV
now viewing

Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV

Capture
now playing

Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 2.45.03 PM
now playing

Oliver #POTW Aug 21

TRUMP ECLIPSE
now playing

Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

Oregon Eclipse
now playing

US Coast-To-Coast Total Eclipse Comes To An End

jetblue
now playing

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In North Carolina

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Feds: Man Tried Planting Bomb On Confederate Statue

BIG BEN CLOCK
now playing

Big Ben's Bell Goes Silent For Years Of Repairs

STONE MOUNTAIN GEORGIA-1
now playing

Stone Mountain Poses Another Test For Confederate Symbols

DONALD TRUMP ON AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Kaine Says US Must Be 'invested' In Afghanistan

US NAVY DESTROYER COLLISION
now playing

Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

The UTRGV School of Medicine has been awarded a federal grant to create a suicide prevention program. The more than $300,000 grant will allow the Medical School and the Counseling Center to begin training specialists who can provide expert advice and support to students and others in the community who are feeling overwhelmed by depression.

Another goal is to erase the stigmas that often keep people from seeking help that can save their lives. Med school officials say they plan to put together a team of 10 specially trained counselors and social and community workers to provide suicide prevention services.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Health Workers Going Door-To-Door In Zika Prevention Campaign
  2. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
Related Posts
Capture

Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System

jsalinas 0
FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH

Mercedes Man Killed In Vehicle Rollover

jsalinas 0
brownsville isd

Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video