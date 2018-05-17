Home WORLD Grave Crisis Drives Apathy In Venezuelan Election
(AP) – Venezuela’s presidential candidates are making their last-minute pitches before Sunday’s election. But many people are hardly noticing as they struggle to find their next meal and pay for it with money that is next to worthless.  After two decades of polarizing socialist rule, Venezuelans have grown accustomed to seeing highways filled with vast political demonstrations, supporting or opposing the government.  But the current campaign seems pale by comparison.

Polls suggest that turnout could be the lowest since the late Hugo Chavez was first elected president in 1998. The opposition’s main parties have called for a boycott because their leaders were barred from running, and legions of their supporters won’t vote after joining an unprecedented wave of 1 million Venezuelans that have fled the country in recent years.

