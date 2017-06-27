Grease Fire Blamed For Blaze Along San Antonio River Walk

(AP) – Authorities say hundreds of shoppers and hotel guests were safely evacuated after a grease fire at a mall along the San Antonio River Walk poured thick smoke into the tourist area.

San Antonio Fire Department officials say nobody was hurt in the midday blaze Tuesday that was contained after several hours. Officials say people at the Shops at Rivercenter and at the 38-story Marriott Riverwalk Hotel were evacuated, as a precaution, to the nearby Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Authorities say the fire happened at a restaurant area of the multi-level upscale mall along the San Antonio River. Fire department spokesman Joe Arrington says it appears a grease fire got into some duct work in the restaurants area. Firefighters remained at the scene Tuesday monitoring the area.