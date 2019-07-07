Greece’s Left-Wing Leader Concedes Election

Greek Prime Minister and Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras walks by the photographers, are seen their shadows, at Zappeion Hall in Athens, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras conceded defeat in Greece's first parliamentary election since the country emerged from its international bailouts, after partial results showed a comfortable win by the opposition conservatives. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

(AP) – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has conceded his country’s parliamentary election and said he phoned conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his victory.

Official results with more than half of ballots counted showed Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party comfortably winning Sunday’s election, receiving 39.7% of the vote compared to 31.5% by Tsipras’ Syriza party. The election is likely to give Mitsotakis a comfortable parliamentary majority.

In a speech from central Athens on Sunday night, Tsipras said: “The citizens have made their choice. We fully respect the popular vote.”