Greek Army Helping Residents On Quake-Hit Island

(AP) – The regional governor of a quake-hit island in Greece says the army is helping residents who have had to leave their homes. Scores of homes have been damaged on the island of Lesbos after a quake, with the worst damage reported in the southern village of Vrisa – where at least 10 people have been injured and one woman has been trapped in a damaged house.

The governor of Greece’s north Aegean region told state-run ERT television that “we’re using all the resources we have to help the people in southern Lesbos.” Christiana Kalogirou also said that “the information we have is that there are 10 injuries … The army is also helping, and will provide tents for people remaining outside their homes. They will be able to stay in sports facilities.”