Greek Authorities Say Lost Ancient City Of Tenea Located
(AP) – Greece’s culture ministry says archaeologists have located the first tangible remains of a lost ancient city that, according to tradition, was first settled by Trojan war captives after the Greek sack of Troy.

In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said excavations from September to early October in the southern Greek region of the Peleponnese turned up “proof of the existence of the ancient city” of Tenea, which was only known up to now from ancient texts.

Lead archaeologist Elena Korka, who has been excavating in the area since 2013, told The Associated Press the team unearthed walls, door openings, floors of buildings – apparently houses – and household pottery, dating from the 4th century B.C. to late Roman times.  Excavation work also continued on the rich cemeteries surrounding ancient Tenea.

