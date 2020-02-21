Grief, Anger And Calls For Action After Shooting In Germany

A man places flowers near a hookah bar where several people were killed on Wednesday night in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. A 43-year-old German man shot and killed several people at more than one location in a Frankfurt suburb overnight in attacks that appear to have been motivated by far-right beliefs, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

(AP) — Hundreds of grieving people are flocking to Friday prayers in the mosques of the German town of Hanau, two days after a racially motivated shooting. Germany’s top security official says authorities will step up the police presence throughout the country and keep a closer watch on mosques and other sites. A 43-year-old German man shot dead nine people of immigrant backgrounds in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau on Wednesday night before killing his mother and himself. He left a number of rambling texts and videos espousing racist views. Calls for authorities to crack down on far-right extremism have grown.