Grieving Dad Runs For School Board In Gang-Scarred Suburb

(AP) – The father of a New York teenager authorities say was killed by the MS-13 gang is channeling his grief into politics with a run for his local school board.

Robert Mickens’ daughter Nisa was killed last year in Brentwood, one of two Long Island towns where MS-13 has been blamed for 11 deaths since the school year began. Mickens says he hopes to stop the violence.

Some parents say they are afraid to send their children to school. They say not enough is done to keep students away from gangs.

Mickens says he can be a voice for students and parents alike and wants the trust of voters. He says he’s not looking for votes in the May 16 election because his daughter died.