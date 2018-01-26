Home WORLD Grim Reminders Of A War In Vietnam, A Generation Later
Grim Reminders Of A War In Vietnam, A Generation Later
(AP) – The war people in the United States simply call Vietnam and the Vietnamese refer to as their Resistance War Against America has been over for 40-plus years.  Yet it lingers in so many ways.

That was apparent this week when Defense Secretary Jim Mattis dropped in for a couple of days of defense diplomacy with a former enemy.  He visited the office that looks for remains of American servicemen still missing from the conflict. And he received photo ID cards of two Americans who were in the war.

In his meeting with Vietnamese government leaders, Mattis’ focus was on a peaceful future. Not the bloody past.  Still, the legacy of the conflict that divided America and ultimately unified Vietnam confronted Mattis throughout his trip.

