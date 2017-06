Construction is underway on a new home for AEP-Texas in the Rio Grande Valley. Officials gathered in San Benito Friday to break ground on a new 23-million dollar service center for American Electric Power.

When it’s finished in about a year, the nearly 88-thousand square-foot facility will consolidate 110 AEP employees currently working out of five locations across the Valley. The new service center is going up near Business 77 and Line M Road.