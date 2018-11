Calling it a need, not a want, officials from across Hidalgo County came together today to break ground for the new Hidalgo County Courthouse. About 100 local leaders gathered outside the existing county courthouse for the ceremonious dirt-turning event.

The new $150 million courthouse will replace the current 64-year-old courthouse. The new 7-story building will house the 24 current courts, with room to add 6 more. It is expected to be open for business by this time in 2021.