Group Criticizes Iraq Gov't Over Mosul Killings
Group Criticizes Iraq Gov’t Over Mosul Killings
WORLD
Group Criticizes Iraq Gov’t Over Mosul Killings

IRAQ WAR
Group Criticizes Iraq Gov’t Over Mosul Killings

(AP) – Human Rights Watch has condemned videos circulating on social media purportedly showing Iraqi forces killing and beating men suspected of being Islamic State group fighters.  Two videos seen by The Associated Press were posted to Facebook a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared “total victory” in Mosul.

In one of the videos posted on Tuesday, soldiers throw a man over the side of a rooftop and shoot his body after he hits the ground.  In another, a man in Iraqi army fatigues guns down an unarmed man kneeling in front of a car.  Human Rights Watch Iraq researcher Belkis Wille said on Thursday that “these horrific reports of mistreatment and murder have been met by silence from Baghdad, only further fostering the feeling of impunity among armed forces in Mosul.”

