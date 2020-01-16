Group Finds US Aircraft Approval Process Effective And Safe

(AP)–A government committee reviewing how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new passenger planes for flight has determined that the system is safe and effective but small changes need to be made.

The committee was appointed by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in April after two deadly crashes involving Boeing’s 737 Max. The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. The committee found in a report released Thursday that the FAA’s system of delegating some inspections to aircraft manufacturers is effective and allows the U.S. industry to thrive. But the findings conflict with legislators who are investigating the crashes.