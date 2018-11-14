Home WORLD Group Says Strikes Damaged Dozens Of Gaza Homes
(AP) – A prominent Palestinian human rights group says dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in Israel’s two-day offensive in the Gaza Strip this week.  The Israeli military says it hit 160 targets, saying they were militant facilities like training camps, weapons facilities or military command centers.  But the Palestinian Center for Human Rights says three houses and a six-story apartment building were destroyed. Dozens of other homes near Israeli targets were damaged.

In the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, two bombs destroyed all 18 apartments in the Yazji building.  A kindergarten in the building was severely damaged.    Children’s crayon paintings were charred, and baby bottles were strewn among the debris.  “What is there in a kindergarten to be targeted,” said Mariam Hamed, a parent. “No place is safe in Gaza.”

