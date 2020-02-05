Group Warns Against Voting Machines Following Iowa Caucuses

Following the reporting issues at the Iowa caucuses, there’s a warning against approving new voting machines in New York.

A good government group called Common Cause says the New York State Board of Elections is mulling over whether to approve touch screen voting machines that would have residents vote electronically instead of with paper ballots and scanners. The group points to other places in the country where the machines have not worked properly and there are security concerns.

Meanwhile, Common Cause wants an investigation into possible conflict of interest because the head of the City’s Board of Elections is also a member of an advisory board for the company that makes the machines.