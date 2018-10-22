Growing Caravan Of Migrants Pushes Deeper Into Mexico

(AP) – Thousands of Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. stretched out on rain-soaked sidewalks, benches and public plazas in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, worn down by another day’s march under a blazing sun.

Keeping together for strength and safety in numbers, some huddled under a metal roof in the city’s main plaza Sunday night. Others lay exhausted in the open air, with only thin sheets of plastic to protect them from ground soggy from an intense evening shower. Some didn’t even have plastic.

The migrant caravan swelled to an estimated 5,000 after many migrants found ways to cross from Guatemala as Mexican police blocked the official border crossing. The group’s advance has drawn strong criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who lashed out again on Twitter.