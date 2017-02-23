Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group

There is a new crime-fighting task force operating in Starr County. Several local police departments, the sheriff’s office, and the county attorney’s office have partnered to form the Special Crimes Unit.

Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo, who is directing the multi-agency task force, says it was created to combat a growing drug trafficking problem in the county. Along with the county agencies, the four police departments taking part are in Rio Grande City, Roma, La Grulla, and Escobares. For now, the task force consists of one officer from each law enforcement agency.