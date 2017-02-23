Home LOCAL Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group
Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group

0
0
police-badge-generic
now viewing

Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop By Average Of 2 Cents

NORTH DAKOTA PIPELINE ARRESTS
now playing

UPDATE: About 2 Dozen Arrested For Refusing To Leave

rex tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart

IRAQ HERITAGE
now playing

Iraq Hopes To Reclaim Heritage Lost To Islamic State Group

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
now playing

Dunford: Counter-IS Plan Will Have Global Scope

White nationalist Richard Spencer
now playing

UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference

CALIFORNIA FLOODS VITIMS RETURN HOME
now playing

UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home

pipeline-protests-north-dakota
now playing

Police Begin Massing Outside Protest Camp

Nancy Salem
now playing

Day Care Fires Teacher Over Anti-Semitic Tweets

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Son Killed Protecting Mom At Subway Shop Where Both Worked

There is a new crime-fighting task force operating in Starr County. Several local police departments, the sheriff’s office, and the county attorney’s office have partnered to form the Special Crimes Unit.

Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo, who is directing the multi-agency task force, says it was created to combat a growing drug trafficking problem in the county.  Along with the county agencies, the four police departments taking part are in Rio Grande City, Roma, La Grulla, and Escobares. For now, the task force consists of one officer from each law enforcement agency.

Related posts:

  1. Capital Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Rural Alamo Killings
  2. House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border
  3. Sheriff: Texas Officer’s Gunshot Wound Was Self-Inflicted
  4. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
Related Posts
GAS PRICES

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop By Average Of 2 Cents

jsalinas 0
White nationalist Richard Spencer

UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference

jsalinas 0
Nancy Salem

Day Care Fires Teacher Over Anti-Semitic Tweets

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video