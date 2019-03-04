Guaido Urges Weekend Venezuela Protests

Venezuelan Congress President Juan Guaido, an opposition leader who declared himself interim president, speaks to supporters at a rally demanding the resignation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as his wife Fabiana Rosales stands next to him in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 4, 2019. The United States and about 50 other countries recognize Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela, while Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP) – Opposition leader Juan Guaido is calling his supporters to take the streets in a show of “great strength and determination” as he makes a return to Venezuela.

Guaido came back to Caracas on Monday after more than a week abroad, defying orders banning him from leaving. Guaido went on a multi-nation tour seeking support from neighboring South American countries in his quest to unseat President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido called on people to flood the streets of cities across the country on Saturday to protest Maduro’s hold on power. Guaido landed at Venezuela’s main airport just outside Caracas, saying he sailed through immigration checks.

The National Assembly president maintains he is the legitimate interim president of the country because Maduro’s re-election last year was invalid.