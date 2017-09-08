Home WORLD Guam’s Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea
Guam’s Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea
WORLD
0

Guam’s Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea

0
0
920×920 (4)
now viewing

Guam’s Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea

Amazon Warehouse Job Fair
now playing

Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias

Trump Boyhood Home
now playing

Want To Live Like A Trump? President's Old Home Is On Airbnb

North Korea Nuclear
now playing

The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     

media_ed57e60c50d04d52a13a289462fc515c-DMID1-5bpbxofnl-640×360
now playing

Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay

949d6141f49e44909befccb700c7ee85-780×515
now playing

Postal Service Bets On Higher Stamp Prices To Fix Woes

WireAP_25c78b364d404fe490576be9bb15c5e5_12x5_992
now playing

Glen Campbell Said Goodbye To His Life, Career Through Music

canada-refugee
now playing

A US Back Road Is Route To Hope In Canada For Many Migrants

59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-0
now playing

Could Voting Fraud Panel Create An Easy Target For Hackers?

France Soldiers Attacked
now playing

3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack

000d4a8f-800
now playing

New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump's Comments

(AP) – Residents of the tiny Pacific island of Guam say they’re afraid of being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang announced it was examining plans for attacking the strategically important U.S. territory.
Though local officials downplayed any threat,ásome people who live on the island say they can no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target.
A 37-year-old bus driver said he’s worried about his son and feels like moving off the island.
Guam is used to the threats from North Korea but advances in the country’s nuclear program paired with fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump has heightened worries of a conflict between the nuclear-armed nations.
Guam became a U.S. territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.

Related posts:

  1. Report: US Assesses North Korea Can Fit Nuke Inside A Missile
  2. Trump Warns North Korea About Threats
  3. New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments
  4. Trump Insists His Political Base Remains Strong
Related Posts
North Korea Nuclear

The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     

Roxanne Garcia 0
France Soldiers Attacked

3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack

Zack Cantu 0
000d4a8f-800

New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video