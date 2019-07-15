Guatemala Court Stops ‘safe 3rd country’ Efforts

(AP) – Guatemala’s top court has blocked any move by the country’s president to sign a “safe third country” agreement with the United States, a deal that would complicate efforts by other nationalities to seek asylum in the U.S.

A “safe third country” agreement would mean that people from El Salvador, Honduras or other nations generally would have to seek asylum in Guatemala if they cross that country rather than in the United States.

The Constitutional Court granted three injunctions late Sunday to prevent President Jimmy Morales from signing such an agreement. The injunctions had been sought by a group including three former Guatemalan foreign ministers.

Earlier in the day, Guatemala called off a planned Monday meeting in Washington between Morales and President Donald Trump to discuss immigration and security issues.

A new Trump administration rule published Monday would bar Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they’ve traveled through another country first.