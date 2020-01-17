NATIONAL

Guatemala Officials Disperse Migrants, But Some Keep Trying

Migrants carrying Honduran flags walk along a highway in hopes of reaching the distant United States, near Agua Caliente, Guatemala, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, on the border with Honduras. Hundreds of Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

(AP) – United States officials are crediting tough measures taken over the past year and cooperation from regional governments for sharply reducing the number of Central American migrants who responded to a call for a new caravan. But even so, the several thousand mostly Honduran migrants who set out on foot this week are a testament to the continued driving forces of violence and unemployment plaguing the region. Some of those swept up by police were expected to give up and return to Honduras, even as scattered groups continued to walk and hitchhike through a tropical region of southeastern Guatemala.

