Guatemalan Mom Sees Her 3 Kids At NYC Agency
Guatemalan Mom Sees Her 3 Kids At NYC Agency

Guatemalan Mom Sees Her 3 Kids At NYC Agency

(AP) – A Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border says she’s very happy and thankful following their reunion at a New York City social services center.

A teary-eyed Yeni Gonzalez thanked God and her supporters after the private meeting on Tuesday at the Cayuga Center, the agency that placed her children in foster care.  Gonzalez says she reminded 6-year-old Deyuin, 9-year-old Jamelin and 11-year-old Lester that she had promised to find them and fight for them.  She says she was happy to find them “in good condition.”

Gonzalez was driven cross-country by volunteers after she was released from Eloy Detention Center in Arizona on Thursday.  A group of New York-area parents and artists raised money through crowdfunding to cover her $7,500 bond.

