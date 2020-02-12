LOCALTRENDING

Guilty Plea Entered In Shooting That Killed Unborn Baby

A McAllen man has admitted to a shooting that killed the unborn baby of his common-law wife – a McAllen police officer. 27-year-old Jesus Abides Campos this week pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the incident that occurred a little more than a year-and-a-half ago.

The McAllen police report, as reported by the McAllen Monitor, stated Campos was assembling an AR-15 rifle in the couple’s northwest McAllen home when he pulled the trigger. The bullet struck a pregnant Monica Trevino in the stomach. Trevino was 7-1/2 months pregnant and the baby died.

Campos, who worked as a corrections officer at Evins Regional Juvenile Center at the time, will learn his sentence in April.

