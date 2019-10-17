LOCALTRENDING

Gulf Cartel Comandante Sentenced To 20 Years In U.S. Prison

A regional leader of the Gulf drug cartel in Mexico is heading to prison in the U.S. Luis Ivan Nino-Duenez, described as a comandante who helped coordinate the cartel’s drug smuggling operations from Matamoros, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say from 2008 to 2011, Nino-Duenez violently controlled smuggling routes in eastern Tamaulipas state and ensured that tons of marijuana and cocaine – a month – made it across the Rio Grande. But during a power struggle within the Gulf cartel, Nino-Duenez fled to the U.S. He was captured near the river by Border Patrol agents and in 2014 pleaded guilty to drug smuggling conspiracy charges.

The 20-year sentence against the 34-year-old Nino-Duenez was handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge Hilda Tagle.

