Gulf Spill Settlement Money To Fund Two Big Conservation Projects In The Lower Valley
Gulf Spill Settlement Money To Fund Two Big Conservation Projects In The Lower Valley
Gulf Spill Settlement Money To Fund Two Big Conservation Projects In The Lower Valley

Gulf Spill Settlement Money To Fund Two Big Conservation Projects In The Lower Valley

Thousands of acres in the Lower Valley will soon become federally-protected areas for endangered wildlife. $11 million has been allocated to the Nature Conservancy to fund two conservation projects. $6 million will go to acquire land near the Bahia Grande Unit of the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

The land will be transferred to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to be added to the Refuge. $5 million will be used to purchase acreage on South Padre Island. The grant money comes from the environmental enhancement and protection fund set up as part of the settlement resulting from the massive oil spill into the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

