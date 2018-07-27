Home TEXAS Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs
Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs
TEXAS
0

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

0
0
GUN 3D PRINTER GUN
now viewing

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

Julian Assange
now playing

Ecuador's President Seeks Assange's Exit From London Embassy

1532670725552
now playing

Released Memo Points To Hirohito's Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

download (6)
now playing

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520
now playing

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

5b5afa1b780bb.image
now playing

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

download (4)
now playing

UN Command Says 55 Cases Of Remains Returned

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

ABILENE INMATE ON TOP OF POLICE CAR
now playing

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

BUSH DOC
now playing

Police: "High probability" Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

MEDICAL
now playing

AP-NORC Poll: Latinos See Health Care Communication Barriers

(AP)–A coalition of gun-control groups has filed an appeal in federal court seeking to block a recent Trump administration ruling that will allow the publication of blueprints to build a 3D-printed firearm.  The firearms are made of polymer that can’t be flagged by metal detectors. They’re also untraceable because the guns are homemade and don’t have serial numbers.

The State Department ruled in late June that directions for building the weapons could be published. The decision resolved a long-lingering dispute with Cody Wilson. He owns a Texas-based company that specializes in “open source” firearm designs that can be made with a 3D printer.

On Thursday, gun-control groups asked a federal court for a temporary injunction to block the State Department decision from taking effect.

Related posts:

  1. White House Bars CNN Correspondent From Open Press Event
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  3. Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh’s Staff Secretary Work
  4. Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun
Related Posts
f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

jsalinas 0
ABILENE INMATE ON TOP OF POLICE CAR

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

jsalinas 0
BUSH DOC

Police: “High probability” Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video