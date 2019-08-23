Gun-Rights Advocates Rally In Austin

Gun-rights advocates don’t want to be left out of the conversation about public safety in Texas, so they had a rally on Thursday outside the Capitol in Austin.

The rally started half an hour before Gov. Greg Abbott hosted the first meeting of the new Texas Safety Commission. Abbott created the commission in response to the recent mass shooting in El Paso.

The pro-gun rally was called because the commission originally didn’t include any gun-rights advocates. A member of the Texas State Rifle Association has since been added to the body.