Gun Scare At La Villa High School

Three La Villa High School students are facing charges after a backpack containing two guns were brought into the school Tuesday afternoon.

A school security guard had alerted administrators to a video that one of the students had posted to Facebook showing a gun in a backpack. School district officials ordered the high school locked down and called La Villa police.

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested, and the weapons – a BB gun and an air gun – were confiscated. Officers also swept the school for any other weapons, nothing was found, and the lockdown was lifted about 1-1/2 hours later.