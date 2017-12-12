Home LOCAL Gun Scare At La Villa High School
Gun Scare At La Villa High School
Gun Scare At La Villa High School

Gun Scare At La Villa High School

New Trial Requested For Monica Patterson

New York City Bombing Suspect Now Facing Federal Charges

Officials: Man Posing As Film Director Made Child Porn

Former Cameron County Judge Wants Back In

Man Outside Gun Range Killed When Rifle Discharges

Russia Shuts Its Embassy In Yemen, Evacuates Diplomats

Russian Security Agency Says It Busts IS Suicide Bomber Cell

Mexico's President Again Stumbles In Public Speaking

UN Probes Abuses In Iraqi Town Where Troops Fought Kurds

Pope On Guadalupe Feast: Church Is Mestizo, Native, Black

Three La Villa High School students are facing charges after a backpack containing two guns were brought into the school Tuesday afternoon.

A school security guard had alerted administrators to a video that one of the students had posted to Facebook showing a gun in a backpack. School district officials ordered the high school locked down and called La Villa police.

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested, and the weapons – a BB gun and an air gun – were confiscated. Officers also swept the school for any other weapons, nothing was found, and the lockdown was lifted about 1-1/2 hours later.

