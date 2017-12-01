Home NATIONAL Gun Store Owner Shoots, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect
Gun Store Owner Shoots, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect
Gun Store Owner Shoots, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect

GEORGIA GUN OWNER SHOOTS ARMED SUSPECT
Gun Store Owner Shoots, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect

Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito

Texas Attorney General's Criminal Fraud Trial Set For May

UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

Watchdog To Investigate Justice, FBI Actions Before Election

Romania: Tigers, Dogs And Cats Die In Circus Shelter Blaze

Rights Group Slams Egypt's Record In 2016

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

Chargers Moving To LA

More Than 40 Percent Of California Out Of Drought

UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

(AP) – A Georgia gun store owner’s quick reflexes may have saved his life when armed robbers came calling.  Surveillance video shows Jimmy Groover, owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn, with his back to the front of the store when the suspects entered on Dec. 26.

The video shows him turning quickly and shooting, and one of the glass cabinets shatters. One of armed suspects is hit and falls to the ground. The other flees.  Cobb County police say 30-year-old Donovan Chopin died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and the second suspect had not been caught by Thursday.

Cobb County police Officer Alicia Chilton said Groover doesn’t face any charges.  The store is located in Mableton, about 15 miles northwest of Atlanta.

