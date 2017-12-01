Gun Store Owner Shoots, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect

(AP) – A Georgia gun store owner’s quick reflexes may have saved his life when armed robbers came calling. Surveillance video shows Jimmy Groover, owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn, with his back to the front of the store when the suspects entered on Dec. 26.

The video shows him turning quickly and shooting, and one of the glass cabinets shatters. One of armed suspects is hit and falls to the ground. The other flees. Cobb County police say 30-year-old Donovan Chopin died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and the second suspect had not been caught by Thursday.

Cobb County police Officer Alicia Chilton said Groover doesn’t face any charges. The store is located in Mableton, about 15 miles northwest of Atlanta.